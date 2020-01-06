Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OZK. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.11 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Bank Ozk by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 268,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 100,891 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 102,636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 54,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

