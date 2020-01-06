Bank of America Lowers CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.20.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $57,595.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 461.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 183.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

