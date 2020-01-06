Bank of America Downgrades CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 60.42%.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,648.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,539 shares of company stock worth $2,641,518 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

