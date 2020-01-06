Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given $15.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Banco Bradesco an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of BAK stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,374. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.94.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.41). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bradesco

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.