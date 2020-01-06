Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXGT. Zacks Investment Research raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axovant Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.72.

Shares of AXGT opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.54. Research analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXGT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

