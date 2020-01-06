Axe (AXE) Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Axe has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $3.68 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00005899 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. During the last week, Axe has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000519 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,173,374 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

