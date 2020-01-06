Autonio (NIO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $193,635.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00193458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.01530895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00127544 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.