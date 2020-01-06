Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,576.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%. Analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 7,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

