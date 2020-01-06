Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.00. Aurora Cannabis also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Pi Financial set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.00. 19,146,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,915,470. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,771,000 after acquiring an additional 522,165 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $88,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 946,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 905,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.