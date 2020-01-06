Aurora (AOA) Achieves Market Cap of $10.61 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Indodax, Kucoin and Bitinka. Aurora has a market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $306,157.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.67 or 0.06006579 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028498 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001329 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Kucoin, Indodax and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

