Augur (REP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.72 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Augur has a market cap of $104.23 million and $9.72 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Augur has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $9.48 or 0.00127834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Bitbns, Koinex and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00190540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.01495408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00122515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Poloniex, Cobinhood, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Mercatox, Gate.io, Bithumb, Ethfinex, AirSwap, CoinTiger, GOPAX, Crex24, BX Thailand, Bitbns, HitBTC, Upbit, IDEX, Binance, Bitsane, Koinex, Kraken, DragonEX, BitBay, Gatecoin, LATOKEN, Zebpay and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

