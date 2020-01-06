Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives $43.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAWW. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $170,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,381.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 65,679 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 305,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $717.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.60). Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $648.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

