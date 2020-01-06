ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ATASY. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get ATLANTIA SPA/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATASY opened at $11.35 on Friday. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40.

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ATLANTIA SPA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLANTIA SPA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.