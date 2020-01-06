Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apple to $280.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.92.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $297.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.45 and its 200-day moving average is $231.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,334.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $300.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161,912 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

