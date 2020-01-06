Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post $71.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.09 million to $72.20 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $64.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $286.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $279.52 million to $297.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $294.18 million, with estimates ranging from $287.09 million to $306.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ AINV traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. 512,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.11. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 141.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

