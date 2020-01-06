Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

APEN opened at $2.86 on Friday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 176.86% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 60.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 155,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 42.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 11.1% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 959,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 95,853 shares during the last quarter. 39.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

