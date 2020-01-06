ANON (ANON) Price Hits $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. ANON has a market cap of $74,676.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ANON has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00193458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.01530895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00127544 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

