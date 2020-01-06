AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Market Cap Tops $365.00

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. AnarchistsPrime has a market cap of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AnarchistsPrime Coin Profile

AnarchistsPrime (CRYPTO:ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info . AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

