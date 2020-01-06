AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 489,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,531. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 42.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth $115,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

