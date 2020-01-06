Analyzing Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) & The Competition

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) is one of 58 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kura Sushi USA to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kura Sushi USA and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 1 0 4 0 2.60 Kura Sushi USA Competitors 1051 3934 4079 190 2.37

Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.91%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 6.40%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA Competitors 1.72% -13.16% 2.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million $1.46 million 98.11 Kura Sushi USA Competitors $1.95 billion $209.34 million 30.55

Kura Sushi USA’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kura Sushi USA competitors beat Kura Sushi USA on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

