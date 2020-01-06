Analysts Set salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Price Target at $189.68

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,205,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,713. The company has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.60, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.55. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $54,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,021.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $1,654,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 381,862 shares of company stock valued at $60,924,363. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,771,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,917,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,273,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.