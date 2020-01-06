Analysts Set Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) Price Target at GBX 180.88

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 180.88 ($2.38).

EMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Man Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Man Group from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 192 ($2.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Shore Capital lowered their target price on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Man Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, October 7th.

In other Man Group news, insider Luke Ellis acquired 16,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £15,149.70 ($19,928.57).

Shares of LON:EMG traded down GBX 1.55 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 159.60 ($2.10). 2,269,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 158.63. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 128.35 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

