Analysts Set $15.75 Price Target for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $15.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DASAN Zhone Solutions an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

DZSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of DZSI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,419. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $191.43 million, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip Yim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Il Yung Kim purchased 12,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,722.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,722.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 771.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

