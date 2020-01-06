Analysts Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce sales of $9.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $9.81 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $39.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.52 billion to $40.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $40.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.64 billion to $41.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.09.

ORCL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.76. 11,026,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,413,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Insiders have sold 18,836 shares of company stock worth $1,065,140 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,047 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

