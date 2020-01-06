Analysts Expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.57. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $552.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.92 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.46. The company had a trading volume of 128,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,823. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.39. Masonite International has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $74.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,072.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Masonite International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.