Analysts Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Hasbro reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $105.39. 77,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,368. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day moving average is $108.71. Hasbro has a one year low of $78.09 and a one year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 31.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 41.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 32,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $153,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

