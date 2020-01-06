Analysts Anticipate Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post $0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Freshpet posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on Freshpet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $215,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $215,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $55,428.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,937.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,772. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,147,000 after acquiring an additional 372,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,101,000 after acquiring an additional 224,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,477,000 after acquiring an additional 51,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 254.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 887,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 637,442 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the period.

Freshpet stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.63. 250,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,146. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

