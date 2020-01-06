Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nexus Investment Management Inc.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 72.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Alphabet by 256.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,425.59.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $36.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,397.81. 2,260,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,398.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,332.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1,229.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.