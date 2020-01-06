Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAGCO Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,425.59.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $36.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,397.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,345. The company has a market cap of $964.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,398.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,332.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,229.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.