Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research set a $100.00 target price on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.84.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $82.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $115.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.10 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.