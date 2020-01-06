Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AEMD opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.22. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 203,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Cordasco Financial Network owned about 1.02% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

