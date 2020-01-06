AerCap (NYSE:AER) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $61.18 on Friday. AerCap has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in AerCap by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 882,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 205,396 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 38,708 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AerCap by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in AerCap by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More: What is a support level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.