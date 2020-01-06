Aeon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,429.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Aeon has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $1,429.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00741399 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003418 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001881 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001610 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.