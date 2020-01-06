AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $532.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.03 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,590.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,857.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel F. Sansone acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,116 shares in the company, valued at $590,472.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,270 shares of company stock valued at $225,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

