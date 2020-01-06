Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ACRS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Svb Leerink raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.67.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $77.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.00. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.22% and a negative net margin of 1,165.39%. On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Man Group plc raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 81.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,734,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,857 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,028,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 328,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 63.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 272,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 66.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 162,458 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,769,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 140,458 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

