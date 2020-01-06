Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Shares Up 0.9%

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.70, 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 1,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $280.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.65 million during the quarter. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.92%.

About Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

