AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.60.

ABBV opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.08. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 106.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

