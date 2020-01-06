Aaron’s’ (AAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their buy rating on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Stephens currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $56.97 on Thursday. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $42.76 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 91.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 80,195 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 37,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

