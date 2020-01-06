AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of AACAY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,925. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.13.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

