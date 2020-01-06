$741.70 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report sales of $741.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $717.00 million and the highest is $761.40 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $776.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,668 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 3,556.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 16,795.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,798,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770,018 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 12,950,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,393,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBR traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,952,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,013. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.90. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.