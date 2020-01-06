$741.70 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report sales of $741.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $717.00 million and the highest is $761.40 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $776.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,668 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 3,556.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 16,795.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,798,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770,018 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 12,950,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,393,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBR traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,952,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,013. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.90. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

