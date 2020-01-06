$574.38 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post sales of $574.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $578.35 million and the lowest is $568.00 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $556.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.31. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $56.33.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $916,889.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,070,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1,749.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 96,226 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3,698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 96,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,531,000 after acquiring an additional 76,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,583,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,897,000 after acquiring an additional 66,079 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.