$455.24 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) will report sales of $455.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $452.90 million and the highest is $459.35 million. WEX reported sales of $381.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.67.

In other WEX news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $149,794.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,158.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,416 shares of company stock worth $2,273,024. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.98. The stock had a trading volume of 302,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,401. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. WEX has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.90 and its 200 day moving average is $204.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

