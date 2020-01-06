$44.50 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post sales of $44.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.90 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $56.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $192.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.50 million to $194.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $204.20 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $206.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EGRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 7,829 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $470,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 49,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,284 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGRX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.80. 149,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,708. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $820.68 million, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

