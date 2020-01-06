3DCoin (3DC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,077.00

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded up 210.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. 3DCoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $1,077.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded up 207.1% against the dollar. One 3DCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000259 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

