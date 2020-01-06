$25.26 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce $25.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $59.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $118.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $119.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $125.33 million, with estimates ranging from $121.25 million to $129.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 388.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. Barclays upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,841,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 897,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,435,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter.

LGND traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,154. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $144.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average is $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 32.96 and a current ratio of 33.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

