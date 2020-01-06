21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.
VNET stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $858.66 million, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 0.96. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About 21Vianet Group
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
