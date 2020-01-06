21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

VNET stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $858.66 million, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 0.96. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.35 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

