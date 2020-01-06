$20.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce sales of $20.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.48 billion to $21.15 billion. Facebook reported sales of $16.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $70.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.10 billion to $70.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $85.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.11 billion to $86.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,197,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,376,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average of $192.06. The stock has a market cap of $598.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $208.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,888,662 shares of company stock valued at $354,170,438. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank boosted its stake in Facebook by 32.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,973,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,082,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,154 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 180.9% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 361,317 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $69,734,000 after purchasing an additional 43,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

