$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will announce $2.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the highest is $3.15 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $12.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Bank of America raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 117,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,713,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,277,000 after purchasing an additional 797,344 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,927 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after purchasing an additional 325,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,400,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

