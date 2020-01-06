$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will announce $2.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the highest is $3.15 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $12.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berry Global Group.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 117,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,713,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,277,000 after purchasing an additional 797,344 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,927 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after purchasing an additional 325,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,400,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BERY traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
