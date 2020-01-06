$2.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to announce $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price objective on Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,961,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,821,245,000 after purchasing an additional 559,649 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,824.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,561,000 after purchasing an additional 528,093 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 504,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,908,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,275,000 after purchasing an additional 217,841 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,158. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $101.63 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day moving average of $117.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

