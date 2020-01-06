$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) to post $2.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the lowest is $2.26 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $9.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.67 billion to $9.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $192.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.84. 365,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $179.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.33. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,307,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.